Adita Technologies leverages SAP’s public cloud to streamline international operations

To support the company’s global expansion and business growth plans.



Credit: GraphicStock

Adita Technologies, a multinational specialist solutions reseller and services provider, has streamlined its international operations with SAP.

The company implemented SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud in 10 weeks as it gets ready to consolidate and grow aggressively.

With operations in Australia, New Zealand, India and U.S. and plans to increase annual revenue to more than 200 percent in the next three years, Adita Technologies needed to rethink its ERP strategy to address the increasingly complex back-office processes and a larger workforce.

"We needed an enterprise solution that could scale with us now and long into the future. As we continue to increase our workforce and expand into new countries, having an advanced, reliable and dynamic solution that will keep us equipped with the very latest in ERP is a necessity. This can only be accomplished through the cloud, with the backing of a portfolio-rich partner like SAP," Kumar Govindarajan, CEO & Chief Architect, Adita Technologies.

By deploying SAP S/4 HANA Public Cloud, Adita Technologies is now able to benefit from machine learning algorithms that can adapt to complex legal requirements and localisation needs for multiple countries. It is also able to gain new insights from contextual analytics offered on SAP's public cloud.

As a result, the company has increased efficiencies and gained the freedom to reallocate staff from maintenance to innovation.

"Today's marketplace requires companies to respond much more quickly to the challenges and disruptions of digital business," said Darren Roos, president, SAP S/4HANA Cloud. "This is driving the need for more agile and truly intelligent ERP solutions that incorporate machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities - such as SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud."

1