Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Cloud Computing »

DHL eCommerce gains real-time visibility on their logistics operations

Adrian M. Reodique | Aug. 24, 2017
DHL eCommerce can now monitor their fleets’ movement in real-time, which allows them to determine the estimated time of arrival of their customers’ packages.

DHL

DHL eCommerce, a division of logistics company Deutsche Post DHL Group, has leveraged FarEye platform to improve visibility on their logistics operations.

FarEye is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform built on business process management engine. It allows DHL eCommerce to monitor their fleets' movement on a map in real-time through a mobile application. It thus helps the company determine the estimated time of arrival of their customers' packages.

Customers who use the DHL eCommerce mobile application can also now reschedule the delivery of their packages or send a special instruction to the courier. Meanwhile, couriers can access navigation aids, customer history, and job details in the mobile app.

"With eCommerce growing at such a rapid pace we see a fantastic opportunity for high quality solutions that will offer a great customer experience and more choice, convenience and control for online shoppers. FarEye's platform is scalable, future-oriented and flexible. With FarEye we can deliver 'delight' by having complete visibility of the logistics movement and keeping customer informed at every step, 'real-time'," said Charles Brewer, CEO of DHL eCommerce.

 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED RESOURCES

9 lies CIOs tell themselves

Workplace flexibility: Your key to hiring and retaining the best

How to win over your board of directors

How to bridge IT’s growing generation gap

Don’t overlook the hidden treasure in your middle and back-office

Asia Pacific records 45 percent growth in cybercrimes

Equinix to open its 5th IBX data centre in Hong Kong in fourth quarter of 2017

33 Malaysian websites hacked following SEA Games error: Experts reaffirm security musts for Sysadmins

China most attacked country by DDoS in Q2 2017

HK Express uses cloud software to enhance safety and quality management

How Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and Huawei's iLearning Cloud will prepare students for Digital Malaysia

What is driving Malaysia's 'massive' 1200 percent internet usage growth? MyIX shares insights

Malaysian university UTP marks 20th anniversary with new stride into cloud transformation

33 Malaysian websites hacked following SEA Games error: Experts reaffirm security musts for Sysadmins

This is how we'll help 5G transform Malaysia’s communications landscape and smart cities, says new partnership