DHL eCommerce gains real-time visibility on their logistics operations

DHL eCommerce can now monitor their fleets’ movement in real-time, which allows them to determine the estimated time of arrival of their customers’ packages.

DHL eCommerce, a division of logistics company Deutsche Post DHL Group, has leveraged FarEye platform to improve visibility on their logistics operations.

FarEye is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform built on business process management engine. It allows DHL eCommerce to monitor their fleets' movement on a map in real-time through a mobile application. It thus helps the company determine the estimated time of arrival of their customers' packages.

Customers who use the DHL eCommerce mobile application can also now reschedule the delivery of their packages or send a special instruction to the courier. Meanwhile, couriers can access navigation aids, customer history, and job details in the mobile app.

"With eCommerce growing at such a rapid pace we see a fantastic opportunity for high quality solutions that will offer a great customer experience and more choice, convenience and control for online shoppers. FarEye's platform is scalable, future-oriented and flexible. With FarEye we can deliver 'delight' by having complete visibility of the logistics movement and keeping customer informed at every step, 'real-time'," said Charles Brewer, CEO of DHL eCommerce.