Dimension Data creates cloud powerhouse with NTT

Providers will combine IaaS expertise under the management of NTT Communications

Dimension Data has joined forces with NTT Communications in the cloud, centralising capabilities as part of a joint global initiative.

Designed to create a single “cloud powerhouse”, the providers will combine infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) expertise under the management of NTT Communications, spanning public, private and hybrid offerings.

According to terms of the partnership, both companies will retain existing strategic partnerships under the new structure.

“Enterprises have an increasing need for hybrid IT to accelerate their digital transformation,” NTT Holdings head of global business Tsunehisa Okuno said.

“Working together to enhance our cloud and value added services, combined with our industry leading networking, global data centre assets and security capabilities, both Dimension Data and NTT Communications will offer clients a more compelling hybrid IT value proposition.

“NTT’s extensive R&D investments will also enhance the range of services available to clients.”

Specifically, the combined entity will provide hybrid IT solutions designed to offer improved visibility, automation, management and governance, alongside advanced networking and security features.

As well as consistent computing environments, programmable interfaces and automated delivery models, the partnership will also offer consumption-based billing model for private cloud deployments.

“Combining our cloud IaaS assets provides enterprises on their hybrid IT journey with a unique combination of services and expertise, on a global basis,” Dimension Data Group CEO Jason Goodall added.

“We’ll deliver services at-scale and provide a level of innovation not currently available in the managed cloud-based hybrid IT solutions space.”

As explained by Goodall, further benefits include integration with WAN and global data centres by software defined technologies, in addition to offering customers a single pane of glass through the cloud management platforms.

Furthermore, the move is designed to “drive innovation” within an open ecosystem, enabling customers to leverage innovation of open-source community, vendor offerings and partners.

“We’re excited that our augmented capabilities and broadened footprint will take us to the next level in global cloud IaaS platform,” NTT Communications senior executive vice president Katsumi Nakata said.

The joint alliance will also tap into one of the largest software-defined network services in the world, connecting over 190 countries and more than 140 global data centres through a tier-1 IP network.

“NTT Communications and Dimension Data continue to demonstrate their collaboration and synergistic relationship with the announcement of a new combined cloud capability,” IDC research director Leslie Rosenberg added.

“Combining IaaS capabilities provides customers with enhanced global scale and hybrid IT capabilities.

“The synergy allows each company to play to their strengths – the broad reach of NTT Communications’ network and data centres coupled with Dimension Data’s technology expertise and consulting capabilities to help enable customers to achieve global scale and accelerate their hybrid IT and digital transformation initiatives.”

