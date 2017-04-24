Enterprises have accelerated adoption of encryption strategies

Escalating threats accelerate encryption deployments: Thales Global Encryption Study

Enterprises have accelerated adoption of encryption strategies, according to the 2017 Global Encryption Trends Study.

The report, based on independent research by the Ponemon Institute and sponsored by Thales, indicates that 41 percent of organisations have an encryption strategy applied consistently across the enterprise.

Organizations continue to show a preference for control over encryption and key management when those activities migrate to the cloud, business unit leaders now enjoy a higher influence over encryption strategy than IT operations.

“The accelerated growth of encryption strategies in business underscores the proliferation of mega breaches and cyberattacks, as well as the need to protect a broadening range of sensitive data types,” said Dr Larry Ponemon, chairman and founder of The Ponemon Institute.

He stressed the report found that the stakes were too high for organisations to stand by and wait for an attack to happen to them before introducing a sophisticated data protection strategy. Encryption and key management continue to play critical roles in these strategies.

Of the report highlights, 67 percent of respondents indicated they performed encryption on premise prior to sending data to the cloud, or encrypt in the cloud using keys they generate and manage on premises.

Reflecting wide adoption of cloud computing, 37 percent said their organisations turn over complete control of keys and encryption processes to cloud providers. And as many as 31 percent are currently using or planning to use Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) with Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) deployments.

Overall, usage of HSMs with Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) is expected to double in the next 12 months (from 12 percent to 24 percent).

“This year’s findings align with key trends demonstrating an increased reliance on the cloud, ever-evolving internal and external threats, and new data sources mandating stronger protection,” said John Grimm, senior director of security strategy at Thales e-Security.

1