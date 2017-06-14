Four IT professionals in Malaysia form 'Asia's first disruptive cloud platform'

A federated cloud platform approach should make the complex process of migrating into the cloud a little more simple, said the founders of ACP.

Photo - (From left) Rodrigues Teh, Co-Founder; Lim Chin Sean, Founder; Hui Kiat Bin, Co-Founder; and Reuben Gerard Paul, Co-Founder - ACP in Malaysia

Four IT professionals in Malaysia said they have formed Asia's first disruptive cloud platform by using a federated cloud platform approach to make the complex process of migrating into the cloud a little more simple.



Called the Asia Cloud Platform (ACP) is powered by the collective expertise of individuals and alliance partners across Asia who share the same vision and belief that a federated cloud platform is vital for cloud operators and general businesses to stay ahead of the game, said the founders - Lim Chin Sean, Rodrigues Teh, Hui Kiat Bin and Reuben Gerard Paul - during the recent launch in Kuala Lumpur.



Lim Chin Sean explained why ACP was a disruptor. Many cloud providers in Southeast Asia and, by extension, Asia are still clinging to legacy technology due to the high cost of infrastructure upgrade.



This outdated and inflexible technology proved to be lacking, expensive, non-compliant and not sustainable in the near future, said Lim.



"Asia Cloud Platform is formed with the intention to integrate the gaps between the need of the current businesses and the current cloud product and services offered into our very own system, whether it is the technology, policy or its infrastructure," he said.



"With ACP, we trust that we will be able to put together a new community, leveraging on the federated cloud," added Lim.



Gaps in legacy cloud



He said ACP is looking to provide a holistic need that legacy cloud setups and data centres cannot fulfil.



"The current cloud service platforms are operating in silos, where moving the business to the cloud is often an arduous and complicated process, wrought by compliance and security challenges," said Lim.



This means that security matters make it more challenging for application developers to have their products in the cloud, depriving businesses of their uses, he said.



"With ACP's unique architecture and industry expertise, the applications are protected from cloud security threats, enabling a true end-to-end multi-cloud, flexible IT-enabled infrastructure," said Lim. "Businesses that migrate to ACP will have cost savings from a pay-as-you-go model, while reaping the benefits of ACP's professional services."



Next steps



The founders see Malaysia as ACP's starting point, where "some of the leading names in the business community are already clients, and in the long-term the federated cloud platform will grow to serve the Asian region."



ACP's alliance partners in the respective markets will be able to help clients with an understanding of their local market and needs.



"We envision that our ACP will build on our very own Asian cloud computing enterprise community and I believe this will be the Future of Cloud computing," Lim said.



