Malaysia's Biforst Logistics transforms into the cloud in just five weeks

Biforst Logistics needed to rapidly scale retail operations to handle a nationwide project involving 1000 stores.

According to Malaysia's Biforst Logistics, it has modernised its operations into the cloud from scratch in just five weeks to benefit from faster time-to-market and optimised service levels



Biforst Logistics (BLSB) chief operating officer Karthegesan Bala confirmed the entire project was completed in just five weeks from the date of placing the order for service and that the company is now well-positioned to handle a nationwide project involving 1000 stores.



"We received an exciting business opportunity this year to provide our services to one of Malaysia's leading retailers in the convenience retail sector," said Bala. "This opportunity meant that we needed to quickly scale our internal and external operations, enhance the financial insight into our business, and digitally transform into a modern logistics company."



He said the company also needed an improved internal and external IT infrastructure, and the capacity to be able to rapidly scale business operations efficiently.



The implementation of cloud solutions was also critical to curb the increasing internal operational and IT maintenance costs from its older enterprise systems, he said.



Redirect resources



Bala said the company selected the Oracle cloud path. "With Oracle ERP Cloud and SCM Cloud solutions, we will lower our IT spend, redirect our resources to more strategic efforts, and streamline our logistics processes, so that we can procure, store, and distribute approximately 2,000 stock keeping units to all the outlets nationwide, and in a much shorter timeframe than before."



As an example, he said that Oracle ERP Cloud will allow Biforst Logistics to spend more time analysing financial results and to align its business strategies by automating time-intensive tasks including administrative work, routine transactions, and reporting.



Meanwhile, Oracle SCM Cloud will deliver better insights and capabilities, as well as the visibility and control of its overall transportation network, said Bala, adding that the overall drive is to improve and modernise Biforst's supply chain, with minimal risk, at a lower cost, and with maximum flexibility.

Commenting on the project, Jasbir Singh (pic above), vice president, ERP/SCM cloud applications of Oracle Asia Pacific, said: "Biforst Logistics was looking to integrate modern best practices and adopt solutions with embedded analytics to help meet its business requirements and deliver quick return on investment."



Operating regionally in Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and India, Malaysia's Biforst Logistics (BLSB) is an integrated supply chain provider servicing the Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Commodities and Convenience Retail sectors.



