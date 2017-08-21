Dell EMC addresses increasing demand for hyper-converged infrastructure in Singapore

Dell EMC VxRail HCI.

Credit: Dell EMC

Dell EMC, which is an arm of Dell Technologies, has enhanced its converged systems portfolio by integrating its PowerEdge servers with VxRail appliances hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) in Singapore.

The VxRail Appliances on PowerEdge servers feature 40 percent more CPU performance as well as more flexibility and scalability than the previous VxRail appliances despite costing the same.

They also offer all-flash nodes equipped with double the storage capacity and a new 3-node entry point that is more than 25 percent less expensive.

Dell EMC said that the VxRail Appliances on PowerEdge servers aim to address the high demand for better HCI performance by businesses in the republic order to modernise their data centres. According to IDC's Worldwide Converged Systems Tracker, market revenue for HCI increased by 4.6 percent year over year to $2.67 billion in the first quarter of 2017.

"HCI is the fastest growing part of the IT infrastructure market as businesses of all sizes continue to desire substantial infrastructure simplification," said Eric Goh, managing director and vice president, Singapore Enterprise Business, Dell EMC.

"Dell EMC is committed to addressing these needs and, responding to demand in Singapore, we are now extending the long waited availability of VxRail Appliances on PowerEdge servers here, enabling organisations to benefit from greater HCI performance with even more flexibility and scalability," he added.

According to Dell EMC, new addressable workloads on the VxRail Appliances PowerEdge servers include:

Graphics-heavy client virtualisation workloads that require increasing levels of performance found in the latest operating systems including Microsoft Windows 10, as well as productivity applications and graphics-intensive CAD/CAM, research and development applications based on the PowerEdge R730.

Remote Office/Branch Office environments can leverage the low-end 3-node entry option based on the PowerEdge R630 with a starting priced as low as US$25,000 for a three-node cluster, allowing customers to cost-effectively deploy HCI to simplify IT management at multiple remote sites.

Besides Singapore, the VxRail Appliances powered by PowerEdge servers are now available to customers in India and South Korea.

They will be made available two months later (October 2017) in other part of Asia, including Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand.