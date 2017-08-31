Four High-Performance Computing Buying Considerations for CIOs

Jonathan Wu of Lenovo Asia Pacfic explains what to consider–and look out for–before investing in high performance computing

As the rise of big data and real-time predictions heightens CIO interest in high-performance computing, we tell you what to consider–and look out for–before investing in HPC.

There’s growing interest within the CIO community to discover how high-performance computing (HPC) can be employed to create new–and truer–levels of competitive differentiation.

This trend represents a significant shift in the HPC space. For many years, IT leaders placed HPC systems placed in the same category as supercomputers, and as a result, HPC was relegated to large government institutions and scientific research labs.

That’s beginning to change.

More enterprise IT leaders, both in the APAC region and elsewhere, have begun to explore more commercial applications of high-performance computing.

HPC systems are becoming an increasingly necessary ingredient in any industry’s ability to develop new and innovative products.

These forward-looking IT leaders are discovering that high-performance computing is essential in defining new levels of customer experience, risk management, product and service innovation, and unearthing patterns in real-time, among other uses cases.

“HPC systems are becoming an increasingly necessary ingredient in any industry’s ability to develop new and innovative products,” says Steve Conway, Research VP, IDC’s High-Performance Computing Group, in CIO Review.

As companies start to invest in high-performance computing, they are faced with a number questions. Is HPC going to cost me a fortune? What should I watch out for when purchasing an HPC system? Who is the best vendor for my company’s requirements?

As companies start to invest in high-performance computing, they are faced with a number questions. Is HPC going to cost me a fortune? What should I watch out for when purchasing an HPC system? Who is the best vendor for my company’s requirements?

To help these companies, here’s a list of guiding principles when investing in high-performance computing.

Principle 1: Control Cost by Starting Small and Scaling Up

Cost is a key factor in any enterprise investment. Unfortunately, high-performance computing suffers from the reputation of being inordinately expensive. While that notion is built around a grain of truth, it isn’t completely accurate.

In reality, high-performance computing need not be investment heavy, especially if you know how much you need. The key is to accurately size the amount of computing power you need you need to start with, buy only those required units, and scale up from there.

