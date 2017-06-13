FTC vs. Qualcomm: No license, no chips

The court should refuse Qualcomm’s motion to dismiss the antitrust suit.

It’s not every day that the government and the tech industry agree on intellectual property policy, but both interests are united in their opposition to San Diego-based Qualcomm Inc.’s abusive patent-licensing practices.

Hoping to escape impending and much-needed scrutiny, Qualcomm has asked the U.S. District Court for Northern California to dismiss an antitrust suit brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that alleges that Qualcomm, which holds patents essential to assuring that wireless devices operate with networks worldwide, leveraged its monopoly on those standards-essential patents (SEP) to harm competition. A hearing on Qualcomm’s dismissal motion is scheduled for June 15.

Judging from the amicus curie briefs filed against Qualcomm’s motion to dismiss, Qualcomm’s years of bullying competitors and abusing the licensing process for its own financial gain have netted it few friends in the wireless industry.

The FTC suit is only the latest scrutiny of Qualcomm for abusing its patent monopoly. It follows sanctions in South Korea, Taiwan, China and the European Union for similar behavior.

Typically, companies that hold patents that international industry bodies deem essential to make part of a global or regional standard — such as the way TVs convert signals into pictures — agree to make those patent licenses available to all manufacturers under fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms.

Courts and regulatory bodies in the U.S. and internationally have found that Qualcomm repeatedly flouts its FRAND commitments and agreements. The most persistent complaint within the FTC action is the Qualcomm practice of “no license, no chips.” Qualcomm, the FTC says, has a pattern of withholding patent licenses unless buyers also agree to purchase its chipsets for wireless devices. For example, Qualcomm is accused of demanding a license royalty of 5% of the retail price of a device — $30 for a $600 smartphone — when a typical SEP license amounts to less than 0.5% of retail price.

If left unchecked, Qualcomm’s anticompetitive practices could have profound effects on the entire standards-setting ecosystem. For consumers, that would mean higher prices and a proliferation of incompatible devices. Without the industry’s adoption of the global Wi-Fi standard, TVs, computers, tablets and smart speakers such as Amazon’s Echo might all require separate wireless routers. More likely, few of these innovations would be developed at all.

Though no company is obliged to submit technology for standards consideration, once it does and its technology is deemed essential to a standard, it is obliged to license that technology under FRAND terms. Over the years, standards bodies have proved to be an excellent example of industry self-regulation, but Qualcomm’s persistent flouting of established laws and rules have forced government authorities to step in. That’s why the FTC case is critical. The case will help check Qualcomm’s behaviors, but more importantly it will send a signal that the U.S. government stands behind the FRAND system and the global innovation it upholds.

1 2 Next Page