Inventor of new lithium-ion battery responds to skepticism

Experts wary of Goodenough's discovery

The inventor of a new lithium-ion (Li-on) technology that is purported to be safer, faster-charging, and longer-lasting than today's rechargeable batteries responded to experts wary of his claim, saying new discoveries invite strong skepticism.

John Goodenough, 94, a professor in the Cockrell School of Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin and co-inventor of the original lithium-ion battery, this week said he demonstrated new battery cells that have at least three times as much energy density as today's Li-on batteries.



Goodenough invented the lithium-cobalt-oxide cathode in 1980. The battery was originally sold by Sony in 1991 and has become the leading battery technology, powering mobile devices and electric vehicles alike. An energy storage industry, lead by Tesla, is also using rechargeable lithium-ion battery technology.

In an article published Monday by Quartz, various energy experts took exception to Goodenough's claims, stating that they appear to defy the laws of thermodynamics.

"It's kind of like cold fusion. Here is an experiment that is unbelievable," Jeff Dahn, a leading researcher at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, was quoted as saying. "There could be a small possibility that it is right." Dahn's laboratory has a contract with Tesla.

"If anyone but Goodenough published this, I would be, well, it's hard to find a polite word," Daniel Steingart, a professor at Princeton University, told Quartz.

The skeptics appear mainly to take issue with how Goodenough's solid-state Li-on battery could produce energy when two different materials are needed to create an electrochemical reaction between two opposing battery electrodes. Goodenough's solid-state Li-on battery appears to contain only one electrochemical in the opposing electrodes -- metallic lithium or sodium.

In an email to Computerworld, Goodenough said "any new discovery invites strong skepticism."

"In this case, scientists wonder how it is possible to strip lithium from the anode and plate it on a cathode current collector to obtain a battery voltage since the voltage is the difference in the chemical potentials (Fermi energies) between the two metallic electrodes," Goodenough stated. "The answer is that if the lithium plated on the cathode current collector is thin enough for its reaction with the current collector to have its Fermi energy lowered to that of the current collector, the Fermi energy of the lithium anode is higher than that of the thin lithium plated on the cathode current collector."



