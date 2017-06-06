Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Computer Hardware »

Web.com.ph moves its servers to the Philippines

Adrian M. Reodique | June 6, 2017
The internet domain provider migrates its servers to the Philippines to address connection, stability, latency, and data sovereignty issues.

Internet domain provider, Web.com.ph, has moved its servers from the U.S. to the Philippines to address connection, stability, latency, and data sovereignty issues.

The company has co-located its servers with IP Converge Data Services' (IPC) data centre in Parañaque City.

"With our servers being co-located abroad, it was an ongoing challenge serving Philippine clients due to connection issues. We addressed this with our partnership with IPC. They have the cost advantage along with the stability of the platform," said John Henry Oseña, president and systems administrator of Web.com.ph, in a press release.

This partnership will also allow Web.com.ph to access IPC's digital resources in the cloud.

"Businesses of today are turning to digital processes, tools and infrastructure, to meet operational efficiency goals and gain a competitive advantage. We ensure that enterprises, especially those like Web.com.ph who are in the e-commerce space, are not only supported with robust data centre and network facilities to cover stability, security, and speed, but are also able to tap into our various digital resources in the cloud," said Patrick David R. de Leon, chief operating officer of IPC.

Meanwhile, the move has allowed the company to attract prospective customers.

"Since the servers are hosted here, it's faster compared to our competitors in the U.S., and our clients recognise this through the stability of their domains. Also, thanks to the happy customers brought by the enhanced connectivity and stability, we've had an increase in referrals which in turn helps our company to grow further," said Oseña. 

 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED RESOURCES

The art of maintaining business buy-in

MedGrocer allows organisations to go paperless in managing medical benefits

How and why to hire a CISO

Insurance startup turns to mobile technology and social media to extend services

How DepEd is digitalising Philippines’ education sector

Nomura Securities uses AI analytics to improve data quality

CHARLES & KEITH leverages CyberSource suite to manage online store payments

Web.com.ph moves its servers to the Philippines

MDEC exclusive: Looking for the X factor behind Malaysia's Digital Hub strategy

DHL uses IoT to improve workplace safety for warehouse employees in Singapore

Robots are on the rise in Malaysia

Malaysia's iflix spreads net to Africa

How Mastercard is helping Malaysia's Cyberjaya become a global tech hub

Malaysia's Cyberjaya at 'tipping point,’ now eyes global tech hub goal

Handling cloud security still keeps CIOs up at night