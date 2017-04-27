Dimension Data to design, build and manage Indonesian bank’s next-gen data centre

The facility is expected to improve the bank's application and data access performance by five times.



Credit: GraphicStock

Together with NTT Indonesia and NTT Facilities, Dimension Data will be designing, building and managing a next-generation data centre for a leading financial services institution in Indonesia.

The new facility will be located at the bank's new headquarters in Jakarta. It is expected to deliver a "five-fold increase in application and data access performance, and offer the headroom to accommodate future development", said Hendra Lesmana, Country General Manager at Dimension Data, Indonesia.

"When the success of its business forced the bank to relocate, it seized the opportunity to create a state-of-the-art data centre using the latest solutions and outsourcing time-consuming data centre management. It also wanted to migrate its main banking office, including all user devices, with a view to enjoying long-term financial savings and better business," shared Lesmana.

Dimension Data is thus helping the bank to design and install networks for the new data centre. It will also oversee hardware implementation, Physical to Virtual Migration (P2V), and application migration and testing.

Besides that, Dimension Data will design and implement a backup and replication solution from the bank's existing database server onto a new database, as well as ensure uptime for the next 12 months.

"Dimension Data Indonesia focused heavily on the planning and design of the new data centre, as well as planning and design of the new network infrastructure and the design and implementation for the new server virtualisation infrastructure. We also conducted pre-test migration from the existing Unix servers to the new Unix servers," explained Lesmana.

As for NTT Indonesia, it was instrumental in designing the new data centre's facilities such that they meet all requirements for Tier III certification.

"The high-capacity [new data centre] is designed to be future-proof, offering the bank a significant hedge in terms of technology transformation," said Lesmana.

1