1-Net and IPC partner to interconnect data centres

Customers can now expand their data centre deployment in Singapore and Philippines, without the need to re-negotiate SLAs and contracts.

1-Net and IPC have partnered to provide their customers with an interconnected data centre network, enabling them to seamlessly extend their capacities in Singapore and Philippines.

IPC and 1-Net operate carrier-neutral and telco-grade internet data centres in the Philippines and Singapore respectively.

With this partnership, customers of the two companies will only have a single contract and standard service level agreement (SLA), allowing them to quickly deploy their data centre capacities for both locations.

"Our partnership with 1-Net virtually expands the data centre footprint of both companies. Gaining access to data centre facilities in Singapore enables our enterprise customers to extend their network into the more mature market in Singapore, and likewise, offers the same benefit to regional players present in Singapore who are looking to expand into our bustling Philippines economy for business expansion," said IPC Chief Executive Officer Reynaldo R. Huergas, in a press release.

"We see great potential for Singapore companies to expand into Philippines, given the strong growth of cloud computing adoption and increasing digitalisation across the country," said Wong Ka Vin, Managing Director of 1-Net.

"Ultimately, we aim to create a data centre ecosystem to enable our customers to expand their data centre deployment in our regional partners' facilities more efficiently. We hope this will also help both IPC and 1-Net to gain bigger market shares in this region together," added Wong.

