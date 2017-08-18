Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Eaton opens office in Singapore

Nayela Deeba | Aug. 18, 2017
Housing 200 employees, it will serve as the headquarter office.

Eaton -- a power management company -- has launched its new office in Singapore on Wednesday (16 August 2017).

Located at Interlocal Centre, Pasir Panjang, the new office will house 200 employees and serve as the main head office for its other offices in Southeast Asia and Western regions.

"Eaton is committed to Singapore. It is a focus market and a strategic business hub for us. The country's business-friendly environment and drive for innovation provide a strategic backdrop for investment and growth, both locally and in the wider ASEAN region," explained Revathi Advaithi, chief operating officer, Electrical Sector, Eaton.

 

Empowering environment

Aiming to improve quality of living in Singapore, Eaton will provide organisations with intelligent, energy efficient solutions. These solutions will help solve critical power management challenges such as harsh weather, hazardous power trips faced by businesses/commercial industries.

 According to Jimmy Yam, vice president of sales (East Asia) at Eaton, one such solution is the Smart Grid, which evenly distributes electricity across homes, buildings and factories, in efforts of making them "smarter" and "safer."

Other initiatives for Singapore include energising data centres, energising manufacturing with speed, efficiency and intelligence, and allowing consumers to store and control energy within their homes.

 

Other investments

The company also has plans to invest in a new customer experience centre, which will be integrated with in-house power management solutions. 

The centre will educate visitors on power management applications. For instance, visitors can opt for hands-on training to test out applications and products available at Eaton.  

 

