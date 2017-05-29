Huawei and Keppel Data Centres showcase technologies for next-generation data centres

Featured technologies include those that can enable a virtualised and energy efficient data centre management system, as well as cognitive computing for data centres.

Huawei recently launched its Cognitive Datacenter reference site at the Keppel DC Singapore 4.

The launch follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Huawei and Keppel Data Centres Holding to explore potential collaboration on data centre efficiency and sustainability in the areas of green technology, high performance computing, scientific software application, and networking solutions.

The Cognitive Datcenter reference site will showcase Huawei and Keppel Data Centre's application of cognitive computing within a data centre environment. Enterprises will be able to leverage deep learning and AI-driven computing to drive automated insights that will inform their next step of growth.

"Enterprises are expected to process massive volumes of data. For instance, for each autonomous vehicle, they can generate as much as 4TB per day. Enabling cognitive intelligence for data centres will help enterprises identify gaps and opportunities quickly and move ahead of the competition. The collaboration with Keppel Data Centres will bring us one step closer to realising fully-cognitive data centres," said Wang Shao Tong, Managing Director, Huawei Enterprise Business Group (Singapore).

The site will also feature technologies geared towards providing a virtualised and energy efficient data centre management system. According to the two companies, virtualisation provides enterprises a single interface to customise storage resources and data processing capabilities across different data centres on-demand. This thus lowers operating and maintenance costs while increasing operational efficiency.

"[We are] committed to continuously explore improvements that benefit the mission-critical IT infrastructure of our customers and set industry benchmarks. We look forward to potentially uncovering new insights that can enhance the data centre as we know it today," said Kenny Khow, Global Head of Sales, Keppel Data Centres.

