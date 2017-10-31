5 Incredible Applications of IoT in Asia Today

To demonstrate not only what is possible, but has already been implemented, here is a selection of five of the most incredible applications of IoT today

The Internet of Things (IoT) is one of the most transformative technologies available for organisations today. Through the deployment of sensors across otherwise unconnected infrastructure and analysing the data generated, IoT has the potential to provide world-changing benefits, creating new value and enabling new business models. As a result of IoT's immense potential, Gartner predicts that 8.4 billion connected "things" will be in use in 2017, up 31 per cent from 2016, reaching 20.4 billion by 2020.

To support the implementation of this rapidly proliferating new technology, NTT Communications (NTT Com) opened a specialised IoT Office back in 2015 in Tokyo, which currently involves over 500 employees. Its aim is to provide customers with secure IoT solutions leveraging customers' physical resources with our global networks, clouds and data centers.

Since its launch, NTT Com's IoT Office has helped launch many truly innovation projects across Asia. To demonstrate not only what is possible, but has already been implemented, here is a selection of five of the most incredible applications of IoT today:

1) Using IoT drive recorders and AI to capture and analyse to analyse vehicle data, NTT Com and Nippon Car Solutions Co., Ltd. created a high-precision solution that can automatically detect dangerous driving which could lead to an accident. Analysing data such as vehicle speed, video footage and other information, they achieved an 85% accuracy for detecting near-miss scenes such as the sudden appearance of bicycles.

2) NTT Com and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. have created a technique that accurately and quickly predicts the quality of gas products. By analysing 51 types of time-based process data such as temperature, pressure, and flow, using deep learning algorithms, they can produce a highly accurate forecast of the quality of the resulting gas products. One additional benefit is includes the ability to detect faulty sensors or measuring instruments and accurately assess the current and likely future condition of the plant, as well as any anomalies in the chemical product. This further improves the accuracy of alerts, leading to safer and more stable operation and to smarter maintenance of plants.

3) Leveraging the proliferation in video capture sensors, NTT Com has developed its own AI technology called "Time-series Deep Learning" that can identify specific human motions with high precision. The technology can distinguish between specific motions such as people crouching, acting restlessly or moving things. Specific motions can be identified with more than 80% accuracy. Possible applications of this include preventing crimes or accidents in factories, understanding purchasing behaviour, analysing sports performance and more.

