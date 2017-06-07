Chinese consumers lead Asia Pacific in VR/AR adoption

Most consumers believe that AR and VR is the future of shopping, according to Worldpay's global survey.

Chinese consumers are leading the Asia Pacific region and the world in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) technology usage.

New research from Worldpay that surveyed more than 16,000 consumers across eight markets globally indicated that 95 percent of Chinese consumers have used VR or AR technology in the past three months.

The adoption level is not that great in other APAC markets as they are more cautious in their VR/AR uptake. However, they are confident that the technology may play an important role in the future of retail.

In Australia, 22 percent of the survey respondents said they have used VR technology at some point, and only 14 percent described themselves as early adopters.

In Japan, only 19 percent have tried VR technology. This is in sharp contrast to China, where nearly all the consumers surveyed said they have tried AR or VR technology at least once, and more than half use these technologies at least once per week.

AR and VR to improve retail experiences

Sixty-one percent of Australian survey respondents think VR and AR could someday change the way we shop.

Similarly, 84 percent of Chinese respondents believe that VR/AR is the future of shopping, and 92 percent said they would like to see more retail apps make use of VR/AR.

Only 1 percent of consumers in China said they'd never be comfortable making a purchase in a virtual environment.

"China is blazing a trail for VR/AR adoption and showing other Asia Pacific markets what the future could look like," said Phil Pomford, general manager for Asia Pacific at Worldpay. "Therefore, with China leading the way, Asian businesses should start investigating the future of VR/AR technology now, so that they're ready to meet consumer demands as and when they arise."