Gartner brings in US senior to lead Malaysia team

Daniel Dau has taken up at the helm as Area VP and Country Manager at Gartner's Kuala Lumpur office.

Photo -Daniel Dau, Gartner Area VP and Malaysia Country Manager.

Research company Gartner has appointed Daniel Dau to the role of area vice president and country manager for Malaysia, based in Kuala Lumpur.



Dau has been brought in from Gartner in Boston, USA, where he managed a team of senior sales professionals providing supply chain, digital marketing and IT research, advisory, and consulting services to C-level leaders in large multi-national companies in industry sectors including retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, banking and insurance.



An official announcement adds that Dau has been with Gartner for nine years in several different roles in the USA. Prior to that he worked for Wells Fargo Bank based in San Francisco. He is currently completing an MBA at Babson College in the Franklin W. Olin Graduate School of Business.



Commenting on his appointment, Dau said: "Gartner is a market leader, a growth company celebrating 25 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth. It's a great place to work as we make an impact on a global scale - 74 percent of the Fortune Global 500 trust us to help them tackle their critical business and technology challenges."



Gartner reported US$2.44 billion in global revenue for 2016, and following its acquisition of CEB in early 2017, is now a US$3.4 billion company. Clients outside the U.S. provided 40 percent of Gartner's 2016 revenue.



"After nine years at Gartner in the USA, it's a great honour and opportunity to lead the Gartner business in Malaysia. It's an exciting place to be," he added.



According to Gartner's latest forecast, spending on technology products and services in Malaysia is expected to reach more than MYR71.7 billion, an increase of 8 percent from last year, and grow to almost MYR82.7 billion in 2020. (See the links below for more details.)



"The Gartner Malaysia team is made up of talented, collaborative people who have an amazing culture and are extremely client focused," Dau added. "We have a great business here in Malaysia and we look forward to continuing delivering value to our current clients and growing our business."



