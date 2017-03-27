How digitisation will help Khazanah subsidiary become regional environmental champion

Khazanah subsidiary Cenviro's MD Khalid Bahsoon gives further details to Computerworld Malaysia on how the company is transforming itself with digital solutions partners.

Photo - Cenviro managing director Khalid Bahsoon (centre) exchanging documents with SAP Malaysia managing director Terrence Yong (right) while looking on is Deloitte Consulting executive director (Southeast Asia) Pankaj Rathi.

Malaysia's Cenviro, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Malaysia Government's wealth fund Khazanah Nasional, is using digitisation to in a bid to becoming a regional champion in delivering environmental solutions.



As part of the transformation, Cenviro helps an official ceremony last week to mark a signing with enterprise solutions partner SAP. The plan is to deploy multiple SAP solutions to facilitate business process simplification and improve decision making.



The first phase includes an industry specific utilities solution 'SAP Suite on HANA with IS-U for Waste Management,' which includes best practices for waste management within an integrated system. The deployment will include the services of Deloitte Consulting SEA with iTelligence Outsourcing MSC as hosting partner.



On the side-lines of the signing ceremony between both parties, Cenviro managing director Khalid Bahsoon (pic below) told Computerworld Malaysia how the company will grow into a regional environmental solutions champion.

Automation



Khalid said the underlying strategy included consolidating and automating processes to better support operations from end-to-end while reducing its carbon footprint.



"With that, we will continue to provide innovative and sustainable waste management as well as renewable energy solutions to tackle the environmental challenges the world is facing today," said Khalid, adding that the company has to date "introduced innovative ideas and technologies in line with our role as the champion in preserving the environment."



"We had introduced the microwave technology for the clinical waste treatment. We have initiated the innovative methodology for secured vertical landfill to extend the life of the existing secured landfill by 30 years without having to utilise new land. We also started the building of EPIC - Environmental Preservation and Innovation Centre - that aims to develop national institutional knowledge and provide innovative and reliable solutions for the complete spectrum of waste management," he said.



"As part of our commitment to investing in renewable energy, we are now constructing the first scheduled waste to energy plant in the country next to our Kualiti Alam Waste Management Centre. We are also mobilising our plan to create satellite management centres in Johor, Perak and East Malaysia to facilitate future growth for the scheduled waste management," he added.



Khalid also said that as the company expands its waste management facilities, it saw the importance of moving away from fragmented processes to automating and consolidation our systems to support operations across the organisation.



Performance improvement



"We also realise that there is a need to improve operational performance throughout the group of companies. For that, Cenviro decided to work with SAP and its partners, Deloitte Consulting and iTelligence Outsourcing MSC, to deploy a fully-integrated ERP (enterprise resource planning) system," he said.



"We recognised that SAP had the ideal, proven solution to address these issues, and the possibility of customising unique modules tailoring to Cenviro's requirements. At the initial phase of the ERP (enterprise resource planning) implementation, Cenviro will look at SAP Suite on HANA with IS-U for Waste Management. IS-U is SAP's industry specific solution for the utilities vertical which includes best practices for waste management within an integrated system," he added.



The platform is designed to facilitate business process simplification and improve decision making and to pave the way for future innovations. It includes capabilities to optimise activities for performance management, sales, finance, operations and human resources.



"With this, Cenviro sets its sights on becoming more efficient as it consolidates its processes by leveraging business intelligence solutions.



"At the same time, as the champion in preserving the environment, Cenviro is also committed to adopt green technologies for the entire Group, hence going by this approach; the ERP Solution is taking a Private Cloud implementation route, where there would be zero servers at Cenviro's premise as all the servers are hosted by SAP's hosting specialist iTelligence Outsourcing MSC," said Khalid.



This approach would then reduce Cenviro's carbon foot print significantly as there would be no cold rooms for servers as it managed centrally by iTelligence at their data centre in Cyberjaya.



"With this deployment, we expect to move our operations on to a whole new level by using simple tools to perform complex processes," he added.



Importance of a 'digital core'





1 2 Next Page