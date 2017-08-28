Industry 4.0: Coca-Cola Malaysia announces intelligent automation rollout

Part of Coca-Cola's RM500 million expansion in Malaysia will go to a flexible, robotic, data-driven automated warehouse that will drive the future of intralogistics, said Coca-Cola's Gareth McGeown.

Image - First PowerStore System deployment in SEA from Coca-Cola Malaysia - done

Part of Coca-Cola's new RM500 (US$117) million expansion in Malaysia involves an intelligent automation plan to enhance the scope and capacity of its plant at Bandar Enstek.



One of the objectives is to develop a robotic, data-driven warehouse, that will drive the future of intralogistics, explained Gareth McGeown, chief executive officer, Coca-Cola Bottlers Malaysia/Singapore/Brunei.



The digitally transformed Bandar Enstek plant, which operates as the halal production hub for the Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei markets, will help the company to increase density and also consolidate operations in Singapore and Brunei.



"I am very excited that we constantly strive to bring the best technology into Malaysia to continue to enhance our environmentally friendly, world-class Halal manufacturing facility," added McGeown.



He said the main aspect of the rollout is PowerStore, a system from intelligent automation solutions provider Swisslog Malaysia, part of the KUKA group.



Industry 4.0



The PowerStore system, which is part of Swisslog's Industry 4.0-ready offerings, is integrated into Swisslog's SynQ software platform, a warehouse management system. SynQ intelligently connects and synchronises automation equipment, robotics, people and processes.



Some of the benefits will include increased storage space, throughput, and productivity in Coca-Cola's highbay warehouse. There should also be reduced energy reliance compared to traditional AS/RS crane-based systems.



The project's scope includes an Electric Monorail System (EMS) to transfer the pallets between the production lines and the PowerStore highbay warehouse, providing better scalability and accessibility.



"Swisslog was a partner of choice for multiple reasons. Having been in the SE Asian region for over two decades," said McGeown. "Their deep domain expertise and advancements in industrial robotics and intralogistics enables us to achieve greater operational efficiencies, increased storage capacity and seamless distribution, thereby helping us to deliver at the speed of business."



"When this project is completed, Coca-Cola Malaysia will become the regional hub and centre of excellence for advanced, automated intralogistics," he added.



Commenting on the partnership, Koh Seng Teck, head of Southeast Asia for Swisslog Warehouse & Distribution Solutions (WDS), said: "Swisslog has a long-standing relationship with Coca-Cola, having completed a number of successful implementations of several major automated and data-driven intralogistics systems in markets as diverse as China, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico."



"Our partnership is built on a strong foundation of trust and commitment," added Koh. "This is our first PowerStore deployment in the SEA region and is a matter of great pride and achievement."



