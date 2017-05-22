IT upgrade steps up CX at Mandarin Oriental in Malaysia

The five star hotel in Kuala Lumpur is on a digital transformation journey.

Photo (Mandarin Oriental KL) - A view onto KLCC Twin Towers from Mandarin Oriental KL's Club Lounge

Five star hotel Mandarin Oriental in Kuala Lumpur is continuing its digital transformation journey with the latest IT upgrade, which is intended to enhance its customer service.



Speaking of this latest CX (customer experience) move, Frank Stocek, general manager, Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur, said the hotel is continuing to modernise its facilities and that the latest upgrade will help to better serve guests.



Stocek said the hotel has invested RM3 million (US$690,000) in the latest solution and deployment of the new system, which started in March 2017, and should be complete by early 2019.



The solution came from Japanese IT provider NEC Corporation's Malaysian entity, which has been providing the hotel's customer service solutions for more than 10 years.



"We have been using NEC's hospitality solutions for more than a decade due to its reliability and robust system that enables our staff to respond swiftly to guests' requests and the back office," he commented.



Giving more details of the upgrade, Stocek said the management decided to update the hotel's communication infrastructure with the SV9500, one of the latest communications server systems from NEC's Smart Hospitality Solutions.



Personalising guest experience



"We are pleased to continue to deploy NEC's communication system to further enhance and personalise our guests' experience," added Stocek.



NEC Corporation of Malaysia's managing director Chong Kai Wooi (pic below) said NEC was honoured to continue serving Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur' communications plans and that with the new system in place, guests can expect faster response time to their needs. For example, housekeeping staff now have the freedom and flexibility to answer guest's requests through mobile telephony.

Chong said the SV9500 PABX system is equipped with full IP extensions, the UA5200 Hospitality Operator Console, reservation solutions and a digital enhanced cordless telephone, which is integrated with the HoTSOS (Hotel Service Optimization System) messaging system.



