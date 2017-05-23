Malaysian company releases IoT solutions for flood and natural disaster mitigation

The three IoT solutions can help address recurring challenges linked to floods, energy management and plantations.

Credit: GraphicStoclk

A Malaysian IT company has released three IoT solutions, which it said can help address recurring local challenges linked to floods, energy management and plantations.



Chia Yong Wei, group chief executive officer of Microlink Solutions, part of the public-listed Omesti Group, said the solutions - the Smart Environmental Management System, Smart Energy Management System and Smart Plantation System - hope to fill gaps in sectors that "have been underserved by IoT players so far."



"Technology is moving at a rapid speed to enable us to live better more efficient lives. However there are obvious gaps in the market for effective IoT solutions for different segments of the industry," added Chia.



"Recognising industry needs, Microlink's Enterprise Solutions division has developed applications that can accelerate, mitigate and resolve issues that up till now lacked the right tools," he said.



Delving further into each solution, Chia spoke about the Smart Environmental Management System. "On average, Malaysia receives 2500 mm rainfall per year, with levels varying significantly during the monsoon season. Floods are one of the most devastating natural disasters in Malaysia, resulting in loss of lives and homes as well as incurring costly damage in flood prone areas."



"In January, an estimated 15,000 Malaysians, mostly in Sabah and Perak were evacuated as flood waters rose to dangerous levels. Most recently in March, roads in Kuala Lumpur were submerged following intense rainfall," he said.



Chia explained that Microlink's Smart Environmental Management System collects, analyses and transmits critical information on rainfall, water levels, humidity, etc., to enable better flood prevention and mitigation measures.



"This solution will enable authorities to better analyse risk areas and predict potential disasters based on existing data to provide an early warning system. In the event of a flood, the system will be able to transmit relevant information on affected areas with images overlaid onto maps in real time," he said.



Energy and plantations



With the Smart Energy Management System, Chia said: "The country's electricity demand per Capita (kWh/person) increased from 4,074 in Year 2013 to 4,194 in Year 2014. While consumption rises, energy costs are also going up on a consistent basis."



"One of the key priorities of building owners and managers is to reduce energy consumption in order to bring down operational costs. Microlink's Smart Energy Management System achieves this by capturing and monitoring energy usage from all the devices in a building's power circuit in real time," he said



"This data is then churned and analysed to allow building managers to make analytics-backed decisions to better manage energy consumption across different sections or buildings. The solution can be deployed via web or mobile app," Chia said.



"Most businesses already have the data, what they need is an IoT solution that can analyse that data to help them make the right decisions to reduce energy consumption and operational costs," he added.



Finally, TH Smart Plantation System will help farms to operate in a smarter manner by controlling the vital functions that impact overall production quantity and quality of the plantations, such as water usage and irrigation, Chia explained.



"The system utilises a sensing technology run over an IoT platform that feeds farmers information such as temperature, moisture, conductivity, soil nutritional values - which are critical to break or make a successful harvest season," he said.



Chia said Microlink has laid out strategic plans within its Enterprise Solutions division to raise awareness of these three IoT solutions, and plans to release news of in-use cases in the future.



"Microlink is focused on helping enterprises in different sectors grow by developing tools that help address the gaps in the ICT solutions market - especially in the area of IoT," he added. "Our team will continue to design applications that not only solve issues and increase efficiency but that are also cost effective by being subscription-based and available on cloud. This will help organisations of all sizes to take advantage of flexible cost structures while adding value."

