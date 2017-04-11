Malaysian company ships 10,000 M2M devices into Indonesia

M3 Tech's Kevin Ng Chen Lok said the deal, which is worth US$12 million, will be followed by more opportunities for the company in the ASEAN region.

Malaysian diversified technology company M3 Technologies (M3 Tech) has rolled out the first shipment of 10,000 machine to machine (M2M) devices.



This marks a significant milestone in M3 Tech's history, said the company's general manager Kevin Ng Chen Lok, who added that the devices were shipped via its Indonesian subsidiary PT Surya Genta Perkasa (Mobiletren) to the mobile operator Telkomsel.



Called T-Bike, the M2M solution is a smart assistant for vehicles, which uses an implanted device housing a special SIM card, and allows vehicle owners to monitor, guide, and control their vehicles directly from a smartphone. The plug-in device attaches to a vehicle's wiring harness without the need for cutting or splicing of wires.



Ng said that the T-Bike's control application is available on Apple iOS or Google Android and is supported by a sophisticated GPS software and hardware that allows for the constant monitoring of location and speed of the vehicle. It also provides access to the engine control unit thus acting as a highly-efficient theft deterrent.



He added that the shipment is part of a two-year master purchase agreement between Mobiletren and Telkomsel in January 2017 to purchase about 285,000 units of T-Bike devices, which is valued at about RM53 (US$12) million.

More expansion

The announcement reflects an increased drive into the Asean region by Malaysian companies as urged recently by national ICT agency Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) in an exclusive interview as well as expectations from various industry leaders. (Also see - What's really in store for Malaysia's IT industry in 2017)

"We are delighted to announce this pivotal milestone for our company as we deliver the first shipment of T-Bike devices to our partner in Indonesia," said Ng. "We look forward to building on this momentum as well as the potential for further distribution agreements covering additional geographies in the future."



"In view of this, we will continue to work closely with Telkomsel in research and development efforts to innovate and upgrade the T-Bike app and its functions to improve the effectiveness," he said.



