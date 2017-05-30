Malaysia's 4th Industrial Revolution: Global energy specialist offers IoT platform

In the wake of MIMOS' recent Industry 4.0 initiatives, a global energy specialist has launched an IoT platform for business and industry organisations to help build Digital Malaysia.

The launch has been timed to complement the Malaysian government's plans to reveal more detailed national strategies for Industry 4.0 (due in Q3), and also follows major talent building initiatives recently announced by the national applied research agency MIMOS . [See - Feeding the 4th Industrial Revolution in Malaysia, MIMOS sees two major talent moves].



When the national IOT strategic roadmap was first unveiled in July 2015 by Malaysia's Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, MOSTI, together with MIMOS, the MOSTI minister envisaged that IoT implementation will affect key social and economic sectors. "This means that the development and implementation of IoT require a clear guideline and strategy that takes into account various critical aspects such as data security and sovereignty, privacy, and Intellectual Property management."



One goal of IoT implementation was to generate GNI of RM42.5 (US$13.4) billion by 2025. [See - Malaysia's national IoT roadmap eyes US$3.4 billlion by 2025]. Research agency IDC also welcomed the roadmap shortly afterwards with detailed comments (see - IDC upbeat about Malaysia's new national IoT roadmap).



Digital Malaysia is being catalysed by various agencies with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) in the vanguard. [In exclusive deep dive interviews recently, MDEC CEO Dato' Yasmin Mahmood describes more of the Digital Malaysia framework and MDEC's ramping up of national catalytic initiatives. See - Deep Dive into Malaysia's Digital Economy with MDEC CEO Dato' Yasmin Mahmood - Part 1 and Part 2]



At the launch of the platform called EcoStruxture (26 May 2017, Soo Pow Leong, country president of energy and automation specialist Schneider Electric Malaysia, explained: "[This] timely introduction to the market will support Malaysia's National IoT Strategic Roadmap, which aims to create RM42.5 billion in gross national income beyond 2020."



"It will also support the upcoming strategy of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) for Industry 4.0, which is expected to help Malaysia's economy generate RM2 trillion within the next 7-8 years, creating new jobs and developing talent," added Soo.



How the platform will help



"Schneider Electric has deep domain expertise and portfolio of tested core solutions for buildings, grid, industry and data centre customers and the new platform extends our capabilities," he said.



"We can now help customers efficiently integrate the operational and information technology, to receive their key data and analyse it locally to enable smart and profitable operations - with insight - on-premise or over mobile devices for better risk mitigation from anywhere," said Soo.

