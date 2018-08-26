Malaysia's Aerodyne moves boldly into Latin America

Malaysian drone company is using MDEC's programme to accelerate its overseas expansion, says Founder and CEO Kamarul A. Muhamed.

Photo - Aerodyne founder & CEO Kamarul A. Muhamed (right) with Chile country director Dr Marco Sepulvida.

Malaysia's Aerodyne Group (Aerodyne) recently consolidated their presence in Latin America with a dedicated regional headquarters in Santiago, Chile.

This Malaysian company entity which was founded some 3.5 years ago is also represented in some 18 countries worldwide. It was ranked 7th globally in a survey conducted by Germany-based research company Drone Industry Insights.



Aerodyne founder & CEO Kamarul A. Muhamed had traced his journey from being a 'bucket' business to a 'pipeline' business, referring to an analogy popularised by Robert Kiyosaki. An accountant by profession, Kamarul had been running a media company that used drones to create visuals prior to founding Aerodyne.



Aerodyne started out using drones to film visuals for high-end documentaries, but Kamarul decided to migrate the business 'from beautiful pictures to beautiful data'. It was a conscious decision on his part to transform Aerodyne into an engineering company.



Aerodyne currently employs about 220 people; 120 of whom are in Malaysia.

Photo - Kamarul (on the left) at the MATRADE Office in Chile.



Aerodyne Chile is springboard to penetrate Latin American markets



Aerodyne Chile becomes the latest addition to the group, at a time when they are experiencing unprecedented growth and demand for solutions from around the world.



From their base in the central business district of Las Condes, Aerodyne Chile are focused on meeting the immediate needs of local and multinational clients within Mining, Precision Agriculture, Power, Construction, Renewables and Telecoms Infrastructure.



Aerodyne Group is a world-leading provider of drone-based enterprise solutions, and a pioneer in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as an enabling technology for large-scale data capture and analytics. In addition, they are acting as the platform for Aerodyne to refine and implement their strategy for the wider region.



"I am delighted to be able to announce that Aerodyne have established a significant presence in Latin America, and I am confident that Aerodyne Chile will be the catalyst for our continued growth and market penetration across the continent," said Kamarul.



"We have been experiencing an increasing demand from enterprise-level clients throughout the region for truly disruptive technologies. It is a testament to the maturity of our solutions that we can bring them to new territories without compromising on our key principles - delivering greater efficiency, reducing costs and implementing effective digital transformation for our clients," he added.



Aerodyne's phenomenal growth has been fuelled by a number of key factors; their development and implementation of cutting-edge AI technology, their flexibility to adapt to specific client demands, their ability to combine subject matter experts and innovators and the scaleability of their solutions - from operational (data capture), to processing, analytics and reporting. This combination of proven track record and ingenuity is the basis for great optimism within the Aerodyne team leading their expansion into Latin America.



Aerodyne vice president (partnership development) Mark Baker explained: "We believe that Chile provides a fantastic opportunity to establish Aerodyne as the market-leader throughout Latin America. It represents a politically stable and economically developed environment which can be the platform for us to meet the requirements of our clients across a challenging and diverse range of territories and industries."

