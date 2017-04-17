Malaysia's MaGIC taps India to dial up global ecosystem for local startups

Government-created MaGIC has just signed with the third largest entrepreneurship system in the world.

To continue building a global ecosystem for local startups, Malaysian Global Innovation & Creativity Centre (MaGIC) has signed an agreement with the Indian State Government of Chhattisgarh (SGC) to promote entrepreneurship.



Ashran Dato' Ghazi, (pic below) chief executive officer of MaGIC, a government created centre based in Cyberjaya, said that this latest memorandum of understanding (MoU) follows a string of other international collaborations including Startup Chile, Stanford University, Techstars and 500 Startups.





Ashran gave some more details of the SGC MoU, which is a yearlong agreement with SGC Department of Electronics and Information Technology, and the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Raya Naipur.



He said that the important points of the agreement are: first, SGC is to become the strategic partner in MaGIC's two key initiatives including Corporate Entrepreneurship Responsibility programme, Creativity & Innovation Labs; second, SGC to become the strategic partner in the Global Entrepreneurship Community (GECommunity) 2017; third, MaGIC, together with SGC, to develop Chhattisgarh's entrepreneurship community; fourth, MaGIC and SGC to collaborate and establish a Chhattisgarh Information Technology Innovation Lab in IIIT Raya Naipur to drive advancements in the information technology and electronics sectors; and fifth, MaGIC to provide support in programs that will build the skills and capabilities of Chhattisgarh entrepreneurs.



"I am really excited to announce this partnership with the State Government of Chhattisgarh," Ashran added. "It's great to have the opportunity to collaborate with the future entrepreneurs of India - already one of the fastest growing and third largest entrepreneurship ecosystems in the world."



Sign of things to come



"Together with SGC, MaGIC is working to develop Chhattisgarh's entrepreneurship ecosystem and build the capabilities of the state's future entrepreneurs," he said. "I hope our partnership with SGC will be a sign for things to come - forging more cross-border collaboration in innovation and connecting Malaysia with the key emerging players in the global ecosystem."



Comments from the Honourable Dr. Raman Singh, chief minister of Chhattisgarh, included: "I am pleased to see the collaboration between MaGIC, the State Government of Chhattisgarh and IIIT Raya Naipur. I wish all the best for the entrepreneurs from India and Malaysia - I hope you can benefit from this partnership."



In addition, Aman Kumar Singh, principal secretary for Electronics and Information Technology of State Government of Chhattisgarh, said: "Through the MoU, entrepreneurs in Chhattisgarh will soon be able to provide the best training infrastructure, start-up ecosystem, policy framework, and industrial infrastructure for the electronics and information technology sectors."



In September last year, SGC launched an action plan to drive entrepreneurship in the state, which includes boot camps that are open and accessible for all 27 districts within Chhattisgarh. Some of the areas of development the state focuses on includes: industrial; internet of things (IoT); fintech; social, mobile, analytics, and cloud (SMAC); healthcare; and social innovation.



Chhattisgarh is India's sixteenth most populous state, with developed education and research systems. Established in November 2000, Chhattisgarh is an emerging hub for major core sector industries such as power, coal, steel and cement. Its capital city, Raya Naipur, is India's first Greenfield smart city. The state aims to promote sustainable and inclusive growth by developing at least 100 new startups and encouraging women to participate in entrepreneurship.



