Newstead to distribute service robots targeted at retailers in Singapore

Featuring voice interaction, face detection and telepresence capabilities, XYZrobot is designed to perform a range of customer service functions in a retail environment.

Newstead Technologies will soon be distributing the XYZrobot in Singapore in a bid to help retailers increase their productivity and efficiency.

XYZrobot is an intelligent and autonomous robot that is designed to perform a range of customer service functions in a retail environment. Besides having an indoor navigation and collision prevention capabilities, the robot also features voice interaction, face detection and telepresence to enable it to engage with customers.

The robot offers data analytics capability too, which can help retailers enhance the effectiveness of their indoor promotion activities.

According to Newstead, XYZrobot supports Singapore government's retail Industry Transformation Map (ITM), which provides retailers several strategies to address challenges such as driving growth through innovation and improving productivity with technology. The ITM is important as the retail sector has a significant economic footprint in Singapore. According to Singapore's Department of Statistics 2015 data, the retail industry contributes to almost 1.4 percent to the republic's GDP, with operating receipts for the industry totaling to S$35 billion.

Besides distributing XYZrobot, Newstead will also be carrying XYZprinting's da Vinci series of desktop printers. Aimed at consumers ranging from 3D printing enthusiasts to students, the printers come with thousands of 3D models and are easy to use.

"With the da Vinci desktop 3D printers, a wider range of users can harness the power of 3D printing to enhance creativity in school and commercial projects, and to more affordably implement prototyping of new products," said Mindy Tan, chief executive officer of Newstead Technologies.

The XYZrobot and da Vinci desktop 3D printers will be on display at Newstead's booth (booth no. 8026) at the PC Show at Marina Bay Sands from 2-4 June 2017 to allow visitors to have hands-on experience with them.

