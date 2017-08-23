Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Emerging Technology »

OCBC Bank accelerates revenue growth with chatbot

Anuradha Shukla | Aug. 23, 2017
What enabled the Singapore bank to be successful in its chatbot project?

OCBC's AI-powered chatbot called Emma
Credit: OCBC Bank

Singapore's OCBC Bank has created a marketing chatbot to accelerate revenue growth.

Called Emma, the chatbot was able to facilitate S$33 million in home loans in six months. It was launched in January 2017 and since its launch, the traffic to the chatbot tripled between January and April.

Emma's average response time is 1 to 2 seconds, which contributed to increased customer satisfaction as it helps save customers' time.

OCBC Bank plans to expand its chatbot solution to other business applications beyond home loans, such as wealth management and insurance.

"We will keep investing in the conversational interface to create a frictionless and seamless customer engagement experience and create positive return on investment," said Altona Widjaja, vice president of the fintech and innovation group, OCBC Bank.

 

Tips to ensure the success of a chatbot project

According to Forrester's Take A Focused And Disciplined Approach To Drive Chatbot Success report, 57 percent of global firms are already using chatbots or plan to do so this year. However, most chatbots fail because of an unclear purpose and poor planning.

Companies that want to deliver value with chatbots should enable close alignment with customer expectations and business objectives.

OCBC Bank's marketers did so by clearly defining, measuring, and monitoring their chatbot's performance against well-defined key performance indicators (KPIs).

The Singapore bank was also successful in its chatbot project by building an efficient internal team and collaborating with a qualified technology partner during planning, training, and testing.

Forrester also advised companies to follow the POST (people, objective, strategy, technology) method to plan the chatbot strategy.

 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED RESOURCES

Building a better WAN: Detmold takes a leap of faith

Don’t overlook the hidden treasure in your middle and back-office

Project management: 5 tips for managing your project budget

How to create a company culture that can weather failure

Estonia showcases the advantages of a digital society

The 3-step game plan to secure your journey to the cloud

Equinix to open its 5th IBX data centre in Hong Kong in fourth quarter of 2017

Dell EMC addresses increasing demand for hyper-converged infrastructure in Singapore

Building a better WAN: Detmold takes a leap of faith

Eaton opens office in Singapore

33 Malaysian websites hacked following SEA Games error: Experts reaffirm security musts for Sysadmins

This is how we'll help 5G transform Malaysia’s communications landscape and smart cities, says new partnership

Malaysia's Mesiniaga enterprise cloud mandated by PCI DSS certification

Digital Malaysia: Penang teacher centre transforms into Digital Maker hub

Malaysia's Open Data journey ramps up to Asean scale with new accelerator