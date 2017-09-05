Prudential’s chatbot helps financial consultants better serve customers in Singapore

More than half of its 4,000 financial consultants have been using askPRU ever since its pilot launch in July this year.

Financial consultants from life insurance company, Prudential, can now use the askPRU chatbot to better serve its customers in Singapore.

The chatbot, which is available via a mobile app, helps financial consultants easily retrieve data related to a customer's insurance policy -- such as a customer's cash value, policy premium date and status of submitted claims -- at any time.

Instead of having to key in specific keywords to retrieve data, financial consultants can simply ask the chatbot a question as they would to a human to get the answer. This is because askPRU leverages the natural language processing and machine learning capabilities of IBM Watson's Conversation Service, and has been trained by NCS' data scientists to understand non-scripted questions.

Given these capabilities, Prudential estimates that approximately 30 percent of its financial consultants' queries received by its contact centre consultants today can also be answered by askPRU. This will enable the latter to focus on handling more complex queries and better serve financial consultants and customers.

"In today's fast-pased, time-starved environment, our customers do not have the patience to wait for information," said Theresa Nai, chief operating officer at Prudential. "With askPRU, our financial consultants can now get faster access to customer-specific information and respond to their customer queries even more promptly. askPRU is one the ways in which we digitally enable our financial consultants so they are equipped to meet increasing consumer demands and expectations."