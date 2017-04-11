Robots to assist security guards in Singapore

Ademco’s security patrol robots are able to detect visual or acoustic abnormalities, blacklisted individuals, vehicles, and definable incidents.



Ademco's robot-as-a-service. Credit: Ademco

Ademco Security Group has launched its Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) in Singapore that aims to help improve security officers' job.

Ademco's security patrol robots are equipped with a 360 degree video surveillance system, consisting of six cameras for panoramic visions and one Pan-Tilt-Zoom camera to control zoom functions.

The robots also equipped with analytics, enabling them to detect visual or acoustic abnormalities, blacklisted individuals, vehicles, and definable incidents.

Besides that, the robots can be programmed to detect motion, heat, fire, smoke and gas; as well as trigger sirens, strobe lights, lighting, control gates and doors in the event of an intrusion.

Backed by Ademco's 24-hour Central Monitoring and Command Centre (CMCC), RaaS allowsbuilding owners and facility managers to access audio and video monitoring, reporting and video analytics in the robots, in real-time and remotely. All the visuals are recorded and saved in the robots' Digital Video Recorder (DVR).

The robots also come with a built-in Wi-Fi unit and wireless communication, which allows security officers to identify the robots' location and status.

"With advancements in sensor, communications and analytics technologies, we can now realistically and readily offer RaaS as a sustainable security solution to address the challenges of human patrolling," said Toby Koh, Group Managing Director of Ademco Security Group, in a press release.

"The attention span of humans range from an average of 8 seconds to 20 minutes, and the reality is that human performance drops after long periods of mundane tasks. This topped off with long patrol duties, which are physically strenuous, are less than ideal conditions to properly secure a premise. With RaaS, we can now provide greater coverage and precision for large premise security by maintaining a non-human physical presence,"he added.

According to Ademco, the robots have an automatic guidance system that helps them move independently, take detours, avoid obstacles, and take the most optimal route.

They also use modern electric motors with lightweight batteries that last up to eight hours. The robots can self-charge through automated charging stations while doing stationary video surveillance too.

The security company added that the robots are ideal for large sites such as industrial facilities, manufacturing plants, warehouses, parking lots, solar farms and power plants, resorts, golf courses, and beaches.

Since the RaaS is available as a pay-as-you-use service, it helps companies reduce the overall cost in security.

"We anticipate that RaaS would provide up to 50 percent in cost savings compared to a sufficiently staffed guarding team. For example, a six-man guarding team can now be reconfigured to a three-man team with one robot. RaaS for security is a timely and necessary step in ramping up on defence and redefining the role of security guards for the better, as they assume more important and responsive roles within the new security game plan," Koh explained.

