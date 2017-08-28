Singapore researchers closer to creating new memory device

A thin film material allows them to control the size and density of magnetic skyrmions.



Credit: Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore.

Researchers from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) are one step closer to creating a new memory device.

The team has created a thin film material that allows them to control the size and density of magnetic skyrmions.

The researchers have also achieved electrical detection of these skyrmions.

This discovery has propelled the researchers towards the creation of a skyrmion-based memory device, which can hold more information, while using less power

"This discovery is a crucial step towards the development of a skyrmion-based memory device. It could place Singapore at the forefront of next-generation memory technology and storage solutions," said Dr Anjan Soumyanarayanan, lead author of the paper and one of the A*STAR researchers behind the discovery.

Stability at small sizes

Skyrmions are small particle-like magnetic structures that can be created in magnetic materials.

About 400 times smaller than a red blood cell, Skyrmions exhibit stability at small sizes, which makes them ideal candidates for memory devices.

Skyrmion memory devices are in huge demand as increasingly large amounts of data are created daily in our rapidly digitalised world.

Technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) require immediate processing of this data for effective performance.

This leads to the need and development of memory devices with increasingly higher capacities.

The capacity of current memory and computing devices has been doubling every two years and this increase in memory density is achieved by shrinking the size of Schematic depiction of an array of magnetic skyrmions individual memory bits.