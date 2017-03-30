SO Sofitel Singapore enhances guest experience with AR and smart glasses

Guests can embark on an audio-visual tour by using the Moverio BT-300 smart glasses to learn more about the hotel’s design.



A guest during the AR tour. Credit: Epson

Guests of luxury boutique hotel, SO Sofitel Singapore, can now learn more about the hotel's design via smart glasses.

By coupling Epson's Moverio BT-300 smart glasses with EON Reality's software that uses augmented reality (AR), the hotel enables guests to embark on an audio-visual adventure in a part-real part-virtual world within the hotel lobby and the So Lofty suite.

Guests will need to look at specific objects within those two areas through the smart glasses to trigger AR markers, which will then activate a layer of graphical information and audio narration. Narrated by Isabelle Miaja, the hotel's interior designer, she will share the inspiration behind the hotel's designs.

"When you step into SO Sofitel Singapore, you will be naturally captivated by the different elements of French design blending with local touches. With this AR smart glasses experience, guests will be able to discover and be intrigued by the surprising design elements," said Piotr Kupiec, General Manager for SO Sofitel Singapore.

"Epson believes that the potential of AR is limitless for commercial and enterprise usage. By bringing the flavours and secrets within the heritage building to life through our technology, we look forward to deliver new and exciting multi-sensory experiences and showcase the familiar in a brand new way," said Siew Jin Kiat, Regional General Manager (Southeast Asia), Printers and Visual Products Division, Epson Singapore.

From now till the end of the year, eight sets of the Moverio BT-300 smart glasses will be available for members of public and guests to loan to take part in the AR tour. The tour will be guided by a hotel employee.

