Virtual tutor to provide NTU medical students more interactive and personalised learning

Students can use the virtual tutor to aid their hands-on science and anatomy practicals across hospitals and clinics in Singapore.



Credits: NTU Singapore

Singapore's Nanyang Technology University (NTU) has collaborated with IBM to offer its students from the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine with a proof-of-concept 'virtual tutor'.

The virtual tutor, known as the 'Medical School Tutor', will provide students with access to medical-related learning structures which are more interactive and personalised.

It will be available as a mobile app, a computer programme with voice command or on the school's team-based learning platform.

It will also use algorithms to analyse students' performance, weaknesses, and strengths to help them brush up in particular subjects or healthcare areas as required.

For example, if a student wants to recall a topic to deepen his/her understanding, the "tutor" will use AI to retrieve the relevant learning content, and immediately identify key information. This enables the student to better understand and retain information, NTU said in a press release.

The "virtual tutor" will be an additional aid to the personalised learning that is currently offered to medical students, especially when they communicate with simulated patients during their hands-on science and anatomy practicals across hospitals and clinics in Singapore.

"NTU's collaboration with IBM is truly a game changer for medical education. In addition to the personal teaching environment at the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, AI and deep learning technologies will enable NTU to provide its medical students with a highly customised learning experience so that they can find the most effective path to success in their studies," said Professor Kam Chan Hin, NTU Deputy Provost of Education.