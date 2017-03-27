Bangkok Bank announces international fintech accelerator programme

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (Bangkok Bank) has partnered with corporate innovation partner, Nest to launch its international fintech accelerator programme, Bangkok Bank InnoHub.

Scheduled to be held in Thailand, the 12-week programme exemplifies the bank's drive to inspire change, and solidifies its commitment to exploring and adopting innovative new technologies.

Through this programme, both Bangkok Bank and Nest, will work with up to eight early-stage companies that are looking to accelerate their growth with the support of a leading financial institution.

This international fintech accelerator programme will give local startups an opportunity to expand regionally and internationally.

"Under the overall theme of Inspiring Change, we believe InnoHub will tie in well with the Thai government's 4.0 policy to build a more innovative, value-added and service-orientated economy," said Bangkok Bank President Chartsiri Sophonpanich. "For Bangkok Bank there is the potential to adopt new technologies to further the development of innovative services and experiences for our customers, and in partnership with Nest we will source and select startups that have strong relevance to our business."

Collaboration with Thai and ASEAN communities

Bangkok Bank InnoHub will offer global startups an opportunity to collaborate with Thai and ASEAN communities.

Founders who get the opportunity to join the programme will access Bangkok Bank and Nest's global network of specialists in technology adoption.

These specialists will offer strategic advice that will help the chosen founders prepare for a potential pilot project or integration with the bank.

Startups will also be able to leverage supplementary curricula, delivered by a team of innovation experts at Nest, and dedicated mentors in the programme.

"For the companies selected for this program, our aim is to not only give them access to opportunities domestically in Thailand, but also to create a hub for early-stage companies looking to gain traction in other ASEAN markets, thereby positioning Thailand as a gateway into ASEAN," added Nest CEO Lawrence Morgan.

