Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Industries »

Here’s what happened in Malaysia’s IT industry in the first three months of 2017

AvantiKumar | April 25, 2017
A pick of just 10 top news features covering some major moves across Malaysian ICT sectors between January and March 2017.

KL Golden Triangle view

Credit: GraphicStock

 

 Here's a quick selection of just 10 news features covering some major moves in Malaysia's ICT industry during the first quarter.  These are listed below in random order.

 

1  2  Next Page 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED WHITE PAPERS

Next generation biometric card combines technology and fingerprint scans

Researchers identify new variant of IoT/Linux botnet

SMU professor conferred AXA chair professorship of cybersecurity

Singapore offers video consultation for healthcare

Cybersecurity lessons from the Bangladesh Bank heist

Next generation biometric card combines technology and fingerprint scans

Researchers identify new variant of IoT/Linux botnet

SMU professor conferred AXA chair professorship of cybersecurity

Singapore offers video consultation for healthcare

Cybersecurity lessons from the Bangladesh Bank heist

Next generation biometric card combines technology and fingerprint scans

Researchers identify new variant of IoT/Linux botnet

SMU professor conferred AXA chair professorship of cybersecurity

Singapore offers video consultation for healthcare

Cybersecurity lessons from the Bangladesh Bank heist