Here’s what happened in Malaysia’s IT industry in the first three months of 2017
Credit: GraphicStock
Here's a quick selection of just 10 news features covering some major moves in Malaysia's ICT industry during the first quarter. These are listed below in random order.
- Dato' Yasmin Mahmood, chief executive officer of national ICT agency Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) explains why the Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ) will double the nation's exports.
- Deep Dive into Malaysia's Digital Economy plans and achievements with MDEC CEO Dato' Yasmin Mahmood in Parts 1 and 2.
- ...Another 'Deep Dive', this time with Alibaba's Jack Ma on Malaysia and the Digital Silk Road
- How Digitisation will help government investment body Khazanah Nasional's subsidiary - Cenviro grow into a regional environmental champion.
- Here's an exclusive interview exploring how a Malaysian manufacturer, TS Plastics, is using digital transformation to go global.
- Another Computerworld Malaysia exclusive: an MDEC interview on Malaysia's data centre hub ambitions with Ir Wan Murdani Wan Mohamad, who is MDEC's Director, for Digital Enablement, and a delegate to Computerworld Malaysia's recent 11th Security Summit in April of this year.
- When F-Secure's global CEO Samu Konttinen visited Malaysia, a major topic he talked about is the significant career opportunity in cybersecurity to the time of 1 million vacancies.
- This is how Malaysia's ICT industry will transform through the next three years, according to locally-based analysts from IDC who look at how Malaysia's various ICT industry industry sectors are being impacted by emerging trends and technologies.
- Malaysia's National ICT Industry Association, PIKOM, sees a golden year for Malaysia's outsourcing sector due to digital disruption..
- ...And finally - the big updated special roundup of insights from industry and government leaders on the shape of IT to come. titled - What's really in store for Malaysia's IT industry in 2017?
