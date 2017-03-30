Accenture's new Malaysia MD targets national TN50 innovation agenda

Azwan Baharuddin comes in at a pivotal time for Accenture Malaysia, which has realigned itself to five business areas.

Photo- Azwan Baharuddin, Country Managing Director, Accenture Malaysia

Azwan Baharuddin, who is Accenture's new Malaysia country managing director effective 1 March 2017, will continue aligning the professional services company to the recently announced national 'TN50' plan, the country's innovation and growth agenda for the next 30 years.



Azwan said Accenture has in recent years, aligned itself to five distinct businesses - Strategy, Consulting, Digital, Technology and Operations, transformed its services and increased investments to rotate to 'The New' in this digital era.

"We are firmly committed to being a part of Malaysia's advancement into the future in terms of innovation, economic growth and social well-being," he said. "Just as Malaysia positions itself for the next few decades with TN50, Accenture wants to journey together with Malaysia, lending its expertise and strengths to make our country stand tall in this age of disruption and innovation."

"With our vast experience, we understand the disruptions that will impact the nation and its industries, and how we should innovate at scale to build a path with the future in mind," Azwan added.



"In collaboration with our clients and leveraging on our global network, we are able to progress further, particularly in helping to shape the future of industries, accelerate Malaysia into an innovation hub, create futuristic smart cities and ready the workforce for the future," he said.



Baharuddin was previously a partner at Ernst & Young, holding various senior leadership roles in Asia Pacific. He takes over the helm from Janet Yap who will move on to focus on her role in Accenture Technology within the region.



The latest edition of this article is at Computerworld Malaysia.

1