AIG encourages safe driving in Singapore with new mobile app

The insurance company will also award the winner of its safe driving competition prizes up to S$10,000



AIG logo. Credit: AIG

AIG Asia Pacific Insurance (AIG Singapore) has launched the AIG On the GO mobile app to promote safe driving.

The mobile app uses telematics to measure a driver's driving performance against a range of factors such as acceleration, braking, cornering and speed. At the end of every journey, the app will provide a score and useful driving tips.

The app can also be used to influence drivers' AIG Singapore car insurance premiums. Safe drivers with high scores will be rewarded discounts of up to 15 percent off their annual AIG Singapore car insurance premiums.

"Our survey showed that almost 70 percent of Singapore drivers would consider installing a telematics device in return for lower car insurance premiums, and more than half of drivers believe telematics would change their driving habits for the better. We believe our new app will result in positive, long-term changes in road safety," said AIG Singapore's Head of Auto Insurance, Manik Bucha.

Other features of the AIG On the Go app include roadside assistance, directions to workshops, and a parental control function that allows parents to track their children's driving behaviour.

Hunting for the best/safe driver in the republic

To further encourage safe driving habits, AIG is hosting a nationwide competition to find Singapore's best driver.

From now till 30 June 2017, the driver with the highest score on the AIG On the Go mobile app will win prizes worth S$10,000. This includes free fuel for a year worth S$5,000, car spa vouchers worth S$2,000, and a customised S$3,000 AIG Singapore CashCard.

The competition will also challenge driving stereotypes by having a men versus women team contest. From now till 30 April 2017, male and female drivers will compete against each other and prove which gender are better and safer drivers in Singapore.

