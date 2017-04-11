Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel offers complimentary smartphones to improve guest experience

Recognises the need of business travellers to stay connected abroad.



handy smartphone offered for free at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel.

Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel is offering all its guests a complimentary in-room smartphone.

Named handy, this smartphone is pre-loaded with helpful applications and addresses business travellers' need to stay connected abroad.

Handy has been placed in every guest room at the Anantara Siam Bangkok, offering guests various features such as a personal phone number, unlimited free local and international calls to 10 countries.

In addition, it offers unlimited free mobile internet on 4G network, WiFi-hotspot tethering, comprehensive hotel access and information including dining and spa activities and downloads from Google Play store.

Ideal for business travellers and groups, handy offers unlimited international calls to 10 countries: Australia; China; Hong Kong; India; Japan; Singapore; South Korea; United Arab Emirates; United Kingdom; United States of America.

Delivering message notifications

Event organisers can leverage handy to deliver message notifications about itinerary updates, exclusive hotel offers or private messages to their participants staying within the hotel.

A travel companion included in handy boasts direct dial features that can be used whilst on the move around the city, as well as at the hotel.

Guests can easily look up hotel information and have instant access to the hotel concierge. This enables them to make special requests and reservations on the go.

Handy also includes a selection of pre-installed travel apps such as currency conversion, maps, GPS, news and translation services.

Moreover, the smartphone includes an informative digital city guide that gives recommendations and promotions for restaurants, shops and tourist attractions.

