BPI assures no client will lose money in internal system error

[Developing story] The bank has identified an internal system error that causes some transactions between 27 April and 2 May to be double-posted on 6 June.



Credit: BPI Facebook page

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has reported an internal system error that caused some transactions between 27 April and 2 May 2017 to be double-posted on 6 June.

"Due to an internal data processing error, some clients may have seen their accounts debited twice or credited twice for a past transaction," said BPI on an advisory posted on their Twitter page at around 8AM today.

Earlier today, some BPI customers reported negative balance or unauthorised withdrawal from their accounts.

The bank has identified the root cause of the error, and suspended all access to electronic channels to speed up the fix. The bank also re-assured clients that they will not lose money from this incident.

Meanwhile, Deputy Governor Nestor Espenilla of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said in a CNN Philippines article that the BPI system was not hacked.

"[This incident is due to a] system error. BPI said they will resolve today. No money will be lost," Espenilla said in a message to Department of Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez.

In an interview with DZMM, Pia Roman Tayag, head of BSP inclusive finance and financial consumer protection, echoed the same statement and dismissed rumours on social media that the bank was hacked.