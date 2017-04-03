CTExcel customers gets a new mobile payment option

CTExcel x Tap & Go is accepted at more than 6 million merchants worldwide and online.



China Telecom Global Limited (CTG) is partnering HKT Payment Limited (HKT Payment) to develop a co-branded mobile payment solution called CTExcel x Tap & Go.

The solution is targeted for CTG's CTExcel customers. CTExcel is CTG's brand for its multinational mobile business, while Tap & Go is HKT Payment's prepaid mobile payment service.

"This partnership is the first step into this space in Hong Kong, and aims at empowering CTExcel users to enjoy smart and convenient mobile payment at more than 6 million merchant outlets worldwide as well as online," said Deng Xiaofeng, CEO of CTG, in a press release.

"Customers can pay with the co-branded CTExcel x Tap & Go Card at merchants with contactless payment or also pay on Apply Pay or Android Pay," Deng added.

Monita Leung, Head of HKT Payment, said: "As a Stored Value Facility (SVF) licensed mobile payment service provider in Hong Kong, we have further expanded our footprint through this partnership with CTG, which will enable CTExcel customers to enjoy a genuine, convenient and secure mobile payment service."

"In addition to the extensive payment network globally, the unique Tap & Go peer-to-peer payment services PayBuddy and PayMaster enable our partner to reach and engage wider markets including children and young adults," she added.

