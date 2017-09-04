Digital payments to become a more integral part of Asian consumers' daily lives

Credit: PayPal

Digital payments will become a more integral part of consumers' daily lives, according to a new research by PayPal.

Findings from the Digital Payments: Thinking beyond Transactions study indicated that digital payments can have a positive impact on consumers and merchants by reducing inefficiencies and unlocking economic opportunities.

About two in five of the 4,000 consumers PayPal surveyed in China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand reported that they faced problems with cash transactions.

These problems included not having enough cash on hand (40 percent), facing long queues at the bank or Automated Teller Machines (39 percent), or not having ATMs nearby (36 percent).

When asked why they used new payment methods, 70 percent of the respondents cited convenience. Nearly half (46 percent) of the survey respondents also said the assurance of secure transactions was a push factor, while 35 percent said it was because of the increased offers and promotions that they received.

The study also found that digital payments enable businesses to generate more income streams. Almost half (48 percent) of businesses surveyed said that they are able to reach a wider audience by selling online.

In addition, 80 percent of merchants who are selling on social media -- of which digital payments is a key transaction method -- saw that the move is positively affecting their financial health. These merchants said social commerce improved their financial condition (90 percent) and that the use of digital payments has helped grow their business (92 percent).

"The role of digital payments in our lives is rapidly evolving. Much more than a mode of transaction, they are helping to enable increased financial participation and well-being, and opening doors for greater economic opportunity," said Dr. Rohan Mahadevan, chief executive officer, PayPal Pte Ltd and senior vice president, APAC, PayPal Inc.

"Transparent tracking of money flow, improved transaction efficiencies, unlocking new business models and the creation of more economic channels are just a few ways digital payments drive economic opportunity for both consumers and businesses," he added.