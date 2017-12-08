Ensuring Fluidity of Communication with the New Liquid Workforce

This vendor-written piece has been edited by Executive Networks Media to eliminate product promotion, but readers should note it will likely favour the submitter's approach.

Singapore is set to assume the role of Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) next year with the Republic looking to boost ties between member nations. There are several initiatives in the pipeline to promote awareness of ASEAN among Singaporeans, be it economic or people-to-people ties, and the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) is one of them.

According to Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, the AEC will create new trade and investment opportunities for Singapore companies in a broader economic hinterland - facilitating "a freer flow of goods, services, investment and capital among member states".

The AEC aims to integrate Southeast Asia's diverse economies into a single market. At the same time, companies are investing in tools and technologies required to keep pace with constant change in the digital era. They are looking at technologies as a disrupter and enabler to transform their people, projects, and entire organizations into highly adaptable and change-ready enterprises. According to the Ministry of Manpower's flexible work arrangements study, employees who choose their own work schedules reported an increase in productivity.

Companies are looking to build fluidity into their culture to encourage agility in their employees, and in turn, their businesses. What is the role of collaboration to gel this Liquid Workforce and drive the success of AEC?

Collaboration is key

In this digital age, collaboration tools are an enabler of openness and engagement. Today, there's a proliferation of B2B collaboration software - IDG's 2015 Unified Communications & Collaboration Study predicted a surge of adoption in unified communications and collaboration over the next three years. However, these software solutions evolve so rapidly that many enterprises find themselves mired in a state of constant transition, tangled up in support issues and using multiple tools that are never fully adopted - or fully functional.

Unifying communications and reducing the friction between services ultimately drives utilization from more people. There's much happening in enterprise communications today, including rapid technology change along with constrained budgets, so the responsibility to support an enterprise in transition can be difficult.

The future of collaboration

With new systems and products introduced every other week, it's not necessarily what technology SMEs have, but how SMEs use it. Fundamentally, the key is to align systems with how people actually work. Imagine a single communications environment where everything connects. Enjoy faster responses, greater efficiency and a personalized experience. So, why not unify your collaboration tools? What if your collaboration tools were fully tailored to your business - from Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS) and Single Sign-On (SSO) to geolocation, intranet, email, CRM and project management?

