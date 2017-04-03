Globe calls for Filipino innovators to solve poverty issues by using tech

Credit: GraphicStock

Globe Telecom has launched its Future Makers Programme to encourage social innovators to use digital technology to address the challenges in the Philippines caused by poverty.

The programme was first launched by Singtel in Singapore and Optus in Australia last year.

"We recognise the important role technology plays in addressing many social issues in our country at the moment. Through the Globe Future Makers Programme, we are tapping the ecosystem of social innovators to help turn the tide against various social issues caused by our high poverty incidence," said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications, in a press release.

"These include malnutrition, or lack of access to or delivery of quality healthcare, limited access to education, vulnerability to climate change, and people displacement resulting from armed conflict. We are looking forward to many participants joining this programme and supporting us in doing a Globe of Good," Crisanto continued.

The programme welcomes Filipinos with relevant technological or innovative solutions for social challenges in the areas of climate change, peace and security, health and well-being, and education and learning.

However, they must already have a working prototype, preferably a pilot test done with the potential beneficiaries and data to demonstrate commercial viability and scalability, according to Globe's press release.

The top five teams will be given an initial technology grant of PHP200,000 and will undergo mentorship with Ashoka Philippines, the network of Globe, Singtel Group, and partners.

Globe—through its venture capital arm Kickstart Ventures—will provide mentorship from the Kickstart Portfolio Development team. The team will facilitate access to startup workshops/clinics, introduction to potential mentors, partners, advisors, and investors via its network, and free Semaphore web-to SMS API (application programme interface) credits.

