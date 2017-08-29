HKPC demonstrates the smart operation in Industry 4.0

The Smart Industry One centre showcases the core elements and operation model of Industry 4.0.



Miniature of the Smart Industry One centre. Credit: HKPC

The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) recently launched the Smart Industry One facility to demonstrate the smart operation in Industry 4.0 (i4.0).

The i4.0 concept is said to be the fourth industrial revolution promoting smart manufacturing and smart city development.

Located at the HKPC building, the Smart Industry One centre aims to help organisations in Hong Kong upgrade and transform into smart enterprises by housing several demonstration zones, including the display on the Consumer-Manufacturer-Customer Cycle.

It also includes the Control Room which simulates the digitalised operation of a smart factory, where real-time monitoring of various intelligent systems and data analysis can be done via an integrated cyber solutions.

Personalised luggage tags

Smart Industry One also features the intelligent and agile production cell, which demonstrates the Cyber Physical Production System for producing personalised luggage tags as an example to address the market trend of mass customisation or down to Lot-Size-One production.

Another unique feature is the Cyber Security Zone, which illustrates the impacts of cyberattacks to industry control system and the best practices to mitigate these threats.

i4.0 leverages data and network to connect all the business processes, enabling enterprises to provide personalised products and services quickly and efficiently.

Looking forward, HKPC will set up the Smart Industry Consortium to facilitate information exchange on smart industry, assisting enterprises to become smart and innovative.

"We put forward the initiative of re-industralisation to capitalise on the solid foundation, resourceful talents and experience of our manufacturing industry to promote smart production," said Nicholas W Yang, secretary for Innovation and Technology of the HKSAR Government. "Many advanced economies have embraced re-industralisation as a major policy in driving new economy development. We hope that through re-industrialisation, Hong Kong's manufacturing industry will thrive again, create more quality job opportunities and expand its GDP share to a critical mass of 3 to 5 percent or higher."