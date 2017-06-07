HKSTP and HKEX offer a helping hand to tech companies preparing for IPO

Currently, the Road to IPO platform targets tech companies that focus on biomedical, electronics, green technology, ICT, and material and precision engineering.



Hong Kong skyline at night. Credit: GraphicStock

In a bid to strengthen Hong Kong's position as a technology investment hub, the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) have jointly launched a Road to IPO platform.

The platform aims to help high potential tech companies in Hong Kong better prepare for an initial public offering (IPO). Currently, the platform targets tech companies closer to the IPO-planning stage that are in the biomedical, electronics, green technology, ICT, and material and precision engineering fields.

HKSTP and HKEX will use the platform to host IPO-related joint workshops. These workshops will ensure that tech companies have in place the right strategies, management team, corporate structure, as well as financial and governance models as part of their IPO preparation.

Tech companies can also call the dedicated HKSTP hotline if they need more help during their journey to IPO. Where appropriate, HKSTP will refer tech companies to HKEX to guide them through the IPO preparation process and relevant listing requirement.

The Road to IPO platform is now open to tech companies from Hong Kong Science Park, HKSTP's incubation programmes, and HKSTP's TechnoPreneur Partnership programme. Tech companies can email road2ipo@hkstp.org or call +852-2629-6740 to join.

The platform will be made available to other tech companies in Hong Kong in the next phase.

"Technology is key to the future of Hong Kong and the global economy, while investors are key to the technology ecosystem. We believe that our ecosystem, home to a number of high potential technology companies, can become the best destination for investors," said Albert Wong, Chief Executive Officer of HKSTP.

"We are glad to have HKEX to join our hands to establish such powerful end-to-end support platform to nurture technology companies towards IPO in Hong Kong, and help Hong Kong become a regional hub for technology investment," he added.

HKEX Chief Executive Charles Li, said: "Hong Kong led the world in IPO fundraising last year as companies recognised the many benefits of a listing here, from our deep liquidity pool and diverse investor base to strong market infrastructure, free flow of capital and sound regulatory regime. Our Stock Exchange has large, mid-size and small technology companies, including some that have grown tremendously since they were listed. We encourage technology start-ups to aim for an IPO to support their further development."