Honeywell establishes an industrial cybersecurity facility in Singapore

The facility will be used for research, hands-on training and development of new cyber technologies.

Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS) will open an industrial cybersecurity centre of excellence (COE) in Singapore later this year, with the support from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

The facility will be located at Honeywell's office in Changi Business Park.

It will be used for proprietary research, development of new cybersecurity technologies, hands-on training, and testing for new cybersecurity solutions, which will benefit regional and global markets.

Besides that, the facility will be equipped with an all-year round performance monitoring, alerting and incident response system to help users improve their security posture and reduce breaches. Users can also consult an in-house security expert for advice anytime of the day.

"Honeywell's major investments in new industrial cybersecurity technologies, services, and advanced research - including this new center of excellence in Singapore - will further strengthen our ability to secure and protect industrial assets, operations and people," said Jeff Zindel, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Industrial Cyber Security.

Fong Pin Fen, director for Cities, Infrastructure & Industrial Solutions at EDB, said: "As part of Singapore's push toward Advanced Manufacturing and a digital economy, EDB has been actively partnering with the industrial and infrastructural sectors to embrace the potential of digitalisation."

"A key component of success in our efforts is cyber security. Critical systems will have to be protected and on this note, we are pleased to support Honeywell in the opening of its new Industrial Cyber Security COE, which will help the industry remain secure as it embarks on its digital transformation."

Honeywell plans to launch a similar cybersecurity facility in Dubai later this year.