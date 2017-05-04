IE Singapore helps local e-commerce services provider expand into 9 countries

Which in turn helps Anchanto secure new deals with Lazada and Pos Malaysia.

Anchanto—a Singapore e-commerce services platform provider—has announced that it will continue working with IE Singapore to expand its business globally.

Anchanto's flagship product, SelluSeller, enables e-commerce companies to manage listings, common inventory, order management and payments across different marketplaces worldwide. According to the company, the product is able to help online retailers address the needs of highly fragmented pan-Southeast Asian market.

Founded in 2011 with three employees, Anchanto had fulfillment networks only in Indonesia, India and Singapore in its early years. After partnering IE Singapore in 2016, the e-commerce company now has strong logistics networks in nine additional countries globally. The countries include China, Hong Kong, Philippines, Thailand, Japan, Italy, Spain, UK, and U.S.

"IE Singapore's connections in markets such as Philippines, Hong Kong and Italy helped us build a complete fulfillment network to connect demand and supply markets. With this solid foundation, [we have] attracted big name clients like 3M, L'Oreal Paris, Maybelline New York, La Roche-Posay, ASOS, New Look and WNDirect," said Vaibhav Dabhade, Founder and CEO, Anchanto.

Anchanto's established global fulfillment network has also enabled it to secure new deals with Lazada, and Pos Malaysia.

Lazada will use Anchanto's SelluSeller platform to enable cross-border listing. Essilor, an ophthalmic lenses company, is Lazada's first customer to use the new service.

On the other hand, Pos Malaysia will use Anchanto's e-commerce warehouse management system to transform from a traditional postal company to a full-fledge e-commerce company.

"We are happy to partner Anchanto in building and expanding its overseas fulfillment network. Anchanto's success demonstrates the huge business potential opportunities for Singapore companies in the fast-growing Southeast Asia e-commerce sector," said Law Chung Ming, Group Director, Transport and Logistics, IE Singapore.

IE Singapore said it will continue to help Anchanto develop higher value-added services, connect to relevant partners and expand its global network.

