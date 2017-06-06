Iris recognition to accelerate Aadhar's impact: Tamaal Roy

Tamaal Roy of Biomatiques discusses the loopholes in authentication methods and why iris recognition matters in the age of Aadhar.

The increasing importance of creating a digital identity has taken the authentication process to a different level altogether. With the majority of Indian organizations facing challenges with data security, biometrics authentication provides one of the most secure ways of collecting, identifying and utilizing that data. Of the various biometric technologies, iris recognition is considered to be the most trusted form of identity authentication.

A Surat-based company, Biomatiques, claims to be a torchbearer of iris recognition technology. It is the first Indian company to receive the Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) for their iris scanners from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The company is one of the 13 global players who have patented technology in this arena. On this note, Tamaal Roy, CEO, Biomatiques Identification Solutions describes the technology gap in today's authentication methods and how iris recognition is gaining prominence in the biometric market of India.

What are the changing trends in the India biometrics market as compared to the global regions?

The rising concern about data security has resulted in the increase in demand for biometrics. The initiatives taken by the government of India to adopt biometrics systems for the purpose of identification and verification are fuelling the growth of this market. Use of biometrics in ecommerce and cloud computing solutions are also the key opportunity areas.

We are witnessing a sharp rise in the adoption and acceptance of this technology. In fact, many government offices and shops in the country have introduced Aadhaar enabled biometric systems to either mark their employees' attendance or verification of an individual.

We have successfully supplied 33,310 biometrics scanners to the government of Andhra Pradesh, which has been implemented for pension and ration distribution. We believe Aadhar will soon be a reality in all walks of life, from digital transactions to government dealings.

Globally, the consumer market is the largest adopter of iris technology followed by government, healthcare, finance, NGOs, law enforcement and defense. Reports also indicate that some of the largest used cases include consumer device authentication, pharmacy dispensing, cashpoint/automated teller machine (ATM) access, aid distribution and fraud reduction.

How do you see iris recognition gaining momentum in a market like India?

More than 70 percent of the Indian population is labor class, which means constant manual labor using bare hands. This creates a possibility of fingerprint change due to cuts, bruises and wrinkles as many of them do not wear any protective gear. Such issues create problems when you have to use a fingerprint scanner, as many times the image does not match with the saved data.

