Lazada turns to Qrator Labs to deter and mitigate DDoS attacks

Nayela Deeba | June 9, 2017
The partnership follows a previous collaboration in which Qrator Labs’ solution ensured 100 percent uptime and smooth traffic even during busy periods.

Lazada, has appointed Qrator Labs as its technology partner for Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation.

The Southeast Asian e-commerce marketplace will deploy Qrator Lab's customised solution that involves building a traffic filtering network connecting Lazada's data centres in Singapore, Hong Kong and Indonesia. This will help deter and mitigate the risks of DDoS intrusions.

Furthermore, the solution will be fully integrated into Lazada's system to protect its web and mobile sites in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The partnership follows a successful six-month collaboration, in which Qrator Labs deployed a solution to boost the marketplace's resources for traffic surges and fortify against external hacking attempts.

The solution ensured 100 percent uptime and smooth traffic with reduced latency even during Lazada's 5th birthday sale, which attracted more than 70 million visitors.

 "As an e-commerce platform, we are always on for our shoppers and sellers. We are pleased to work with the team of tech professionals and scientists at Qrator Labs to provide a secure, fast and high-quality online shopping and selling experience for our users," said Vladimir Ivanov, senior vice president for Technology Infrastructure, Lazada Group.

 

