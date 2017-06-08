Megaport launches new marketplace for technology providers

Megaport Exchange platform creates a neutral data centre and service provider self-serve marketplace.



Vincent English, Megaport CEO

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-listed interconnectivity provider, Megaport (ASX:MP1), has launched a new marketplace hosted on the Megaport portal.

The platform, Megaport Exchange, connects its ecosystem of providers to its global network of customers. The company said its launch is a direct response to the increased demand for control of connectivity within the enterprise space.

The platform enables customers to search for services and engage with providers to meet their networking needs, and specifically, it was designed to meet these needs by creating a data centre and service provider-neutral, self-serve marketplace allowing enterprises to access business critical services on demand.

"Megaport Exchange is an example of the commitment by Megaport to continue evolving and adding value for our customers," said Megaport chief executive, Vincent English.

"We've added Megaport Exchange to our product suite to enhance the customer experience, enabling them to connect to each other and to partners across our ecosystem. We are proud to showcase our providers to the market and continue to be the leader in the networking space."

"Finding a way to match our powerful ecosystem with our wide customer base was the logical next step for the company and this marketplace aligns perfectly with our vision to make connectivity easy," he added.

Established in 2013 and founded by Bevan Slattery, Megaport lays claim to the world's first SDN-based Elastic Interconnection platform designed to provide a secure and on-demand way for enterprises, networks and services to interconnect.

Currently, Megaport connects over 620 customers throughout 150 data centres in 37 cities across 19 countries. Megaport is an Amazon AWS Technology Partner, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Partner, and Google Cloud Interconnect Partner.

In February, Megaport reported revenue of a little over $4.45 million for the six months ending 31 December 2016, up 345 per cent from the same time last year.

But, its net loss amounted to $13.7 million from $9.94 million the same time last year, as a result of increased direct network costs. Its direct network costs for the half year amounted to $5.29 million, from $1.15 million in 1H FY16.

At the time, English, said the half year is a "marked leap forward" for the company as a result of increased cloud adoption and the "dramatic uptick" of its Virtual Cross Connections (VXC) count.